Woolgoolga volunteer groups receive funding for important services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOLUNTEERS in Woolgoolga were recently acknowledged for their tireless efforts following the receipt of Federal Government funding.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre and Woolgoolga Regional Community Gardens Association were the lucky recipients.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said both organisations support many people in the community and are very deserving of funding.

“Volunteers are central to so many local organisations and provide important services in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

“It is important to support the efforts of these organisations and the individuals that allow them to function.”

Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre received $5,000 through the Be Connected program to run a free ‘Health My Way’ program that teaches digital health and literacy.

Woolgoolga Regional Community Gardens Association received $4,700 to construct a large outdoor covered gathering place.

“This will create a space for the whole community to enjoy, especially the groups that use the gardens for educational activities,” Mr Hogan said.

Woopi Gardens was established more than 10 years ago and was the first community garden in Woolgoolga.

By Emma DARBIN