Worimi-Biripi Art inspires new TG school sports shirts donated by local Lions Club

SPOONBILL birds, sting rays, tiny fish, dragonflies and tiny lost bird feathers, all swirl through the new red, yellow and sea blue school shirts donated by the TG Lions Club.



Last Friday, the President of the TG Lions Club, Peter Webb, and the Treasurer, Linda Allen, both met with the TG Public School Principal, Mark Clemson, and local Worimi Biripi Artist, Rachel Syron, to celebrate the design and donation of the new sports shirts for the students.

The TG Lions Club raised $3000 to donate to pay for the sports shirts which is a great achievement in what has been a challenging year for the volunteers and fundraising activities.

“It is great to see the students in their new sports shirts”, stated Peter Webb, “All of our Lions Club members were keen to see these shirts designed and delivered to the school this year and they look fantastic.”

The colourful shirts were modelled by eight school leaders who also form the school parliament as ministers, including the Prime Minister, Sam Alchin, Shadow PM, Rory Ingram, Deena Clemson (Environment), Karly Biffin (Sport), Cameron O’Brien (Transport), Sam White (Health), Abigail Alderton (Welfare) and Boston Marchant (Special Events).

The school leaders all loved the new shirts and are looking forward to spring sports after a lockdown winter.

Rachel Syron’s art decorates the shirts and she was pleased to see the result, telling News Of The Area, “I have always loved my art from when I was in year 10 at Bulahdelah Central School when I was taught art by my Aboriginal Elders.

“It is a beautiful way to connect to culture, to land and to the environment. I use art to inspire children to fall in love with nature, to understand Worimi culture, and as you can see from today, art really draws kids in. My three children also all attended this wonderful school so it is great to celebrate and continue that connection.”

Rachel also painted the TG school mural and her artwork is on display at the Bulahdelah Bowling Club.

The TG Lions Club always welcomes new volunteers, please contact the President, Peter Webb on teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com for more information.

By Sandra MURRAY