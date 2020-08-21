Young Archie entries called for as region prepares to host 2019 Archibald Prize exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUDDING young artists are invited to paint a portrait for the Young Archie Competition, as part of the 2019 Archibald Prize regional tour.



The Archibald Prize is Australia’s foremost portraiture prize, awarded to the best painting of a notable Australian.

It’s a who’s who of Australian culture, from politicians to celebrities and sporting heroes to artists.

Finalists from the prestigious 2019 Archibald Prize will be exhibited at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery from 22 January to 6 March, 2021.

As part of the exhibition, Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery is hosting the Young Archie Competition.

Artists between the ages of five and eighteen years are invited to submit a portrait for the competition.

The competition theme is a portrait of a person who is special to you, who is known to you and who plays a significant role in your life.

There are four age categories, including five to eight year olds, nine to twelve year olds, thirteen to fifteen year olds, and sixteen to eighteen year olds.

The portrait should be painted from life and the subject should have a sitting for their portrait, like with the Archibald Prize.

The competition will be judged by Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery staff.

Finalists and winners from each category will be exhibited during the 2019 Archibald Prize exhibition period at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Each of the four winners will receive a cash prize of $50 from ANZ, and an Archibald 2019 catalogue.

For further details and competition entry information visit www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Community-and-Recreation/community-venues-and-facilities/Pages/Gallery/Archibald-Prize.aspx.

Entries close 20 November.

By Emma DARBIN