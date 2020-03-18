Young Triathlete Shows Future Potential

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEDOWIE athlete Cooper Lee has had plenty of success recently on the triathlon circuit.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Cooper placed third at the NSW All Schools Triathlon at Penrith Lakes in the boys intermediate division.

He has been selected on the NSW team for the School Sport Australia National Championships which are being held in Hervey Bay, Queensland at the end of March.

Cooper competed in the NSW Junior Sprint Weekend in Orange in November 2019 and the Super Sprint Race Weekend in Runaway Bay Queensland in December 2019.

Runaway Bay was an amazing experience for a 15 year old Junior competing against the best triathletes from around Australia in the under 19 age group.

He was the overall winner of the Enticer Event at the Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon.

The Enticer Event consists of a 300m swim, 12km cycle and 2.5km run.

15-year old Cooper is in Year 11 at St Philip’s Christian College, Newcastle and is a member of the Hunter Academy of Sport Triathlon Squad.

The Academy program is designed to assist young athlete’s development so that they progress further in their sport.

Cooper spoke to News Of The Area and said, “Many thanks to Nicky Western, the Hunter Academy Triathlon Coach for her amazing support.”

Cooper, who has been competing in triathlon for the past four years currently trains 10 sessions per week (4 swimming, 3 Bike and 3 running).

Keep an eye out for this youngster over the coming years.

By Julie MCKIMM