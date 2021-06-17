1/145 Mann Street, Nambucca Heads is on the market with Roberts Nambucca Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1/145 Mann Street, Nambucca Heads

3 bed, 1 car

Price: $480,000

THIS spacious home will suit most buyers from first homers, investors, or downsizers, offering easy level walking distance to shops and schools and only minutes to the heart of Nambucca Heads.

Set at the front of the block with only 2 units in the lot.

With three bedrooms all with built in robes, generous lounge and dining area with open plan kitchen offering great free flowing living areas. Internal access to the single garage and good sized fully fenced level back yard.

The unit is currently rented making this an exceptional investment property.

The unit features three Bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans.

Enjoy large open plan living and dining, with a practical kitchen with electric cooking.

Featuring a renovated bathroom with bath and separate toilet.

The home has well maintained gardens with pergola, as well as a lock up garage with the additional garden shed.

-Centrally located close to the schools, shops and public transport, this is a must to add to the inspection list.

Call today to arrange an inspection!

Contact Christine Glover on 0400 663 693 or email sales@robertsnambucca.com.au.