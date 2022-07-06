1/22 Russell Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1/22 Russell Street, Hawks Nest

Auction: 20 July 2022

ARE you after a low maintenance, affordable investment property only two hours north of Sydney on the M1?

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom, ground floor apartment is right in the heart of the Magic Square, located only two streets back from the iconic Bennett’s Beach.

The north shore of Port Stephens, being Jimmy’s Beach, is within walking distance and only minutes away.

Featuring its own private balcony plus an extra-large single lock up garage with extra storage area.

Modern kitchen, separate lounge and dining areas and an ensuite off the main bedroom makes this property a very viable proposition for the keen investor.

On the rooftop you will find a large common area with a glimpse of the ocean and views of Yacaaba Headland – just right for entertaining.

With a quality tenant already in place, you can walk straight into an income whilst making plans for the future.

This property is being sold via Openn Negotiation (online auction).

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.