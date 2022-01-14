$1.2m hectare subdivision set for Bonville area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 14 LOT Torrens Title subdivision featuring one hectare lots has been proposed for Bonville at a cost of $1.2 million.

A development application for the proposed large lot residential subdivision on the site of a former hardwood plantation has been submitted by applicant Tallowwood (Bonville) Pty Ltd to Coffs Harbour City Council and is proposed to be developed at Crossmaglen Road, Bonville, approximately 3.5 kms west of the Pacific Highway.



The application relates to Stage 3 of existing development in the area, and is proposed to increase the number of lots to be released under Stage 3 from 6 lots to 14 lots.

One of the lots which contains an existing dwelling will be more than three hectares in size, while the remaining thirteen lots will be around one hectare in size.

The proposed development site will impact on areas mapped as Primary and Secondary Koala Habitat under the Coffs Harbour City Koala Plan of Management (1999), which provides for the protection of koala habitats in the region.

To compensate for this, it is proposed that plantings of koala feed trees be undertaken within the site to “ensure zero net loss of Primary Koala Habitat” and improve the local habitat connectivity for koalas.

Development application documents state that the subdivision will “result in a positive and appropriate addition to residential land stocks in the area” and improve housing stock and choice.

Bonville has been identified as a priority release area by Coffs Harbour City Council under Council’s 2009 Rural Residential Study.

The development proposal is currently on public exhibition on Council’s website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au on the DA tracker page under 0601/22DA until Tuesday 8 February.

By Emma DARBIN