1/58 West High Street, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate Co

1/58 West High Street, Coffs Harbour

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage

Price: $549,000

RECENTLY renovated and exceptionally well presented, this move-in-ready villa is a superb downsizer, investor or first home buyer option!

This villa is neat as a pin and features great sized bedrooms, both with new carpet, ceiling fans and built-in-wardrobes.

The bathroom has been fully renovated, includes stylish fittings, and offers both a shower and bathtub.

There is a separate toilet that has also been renovated in a similar theme with neutral colour tones.

The main living area is spacious and connects well to the dining area.

This space has been repainted, with new blinds, timber-look vinyl plank flooring and a ceiling fan also added.

There is a skylight above the dining space which allows in plenty of natural light and the home receives great cross flow ventilation, making for a very relaxing and enjoyable space all year round.

The kitchen features brand new benchtops, splash backs and sink, including new cabinetry fittings and venetian blinds.

Not only is the kitchen very inviting to be in while preparing meals, but it enjoys an outlook over the courtyard which is a great feature if you are minding grandchildren or raising a young family.

The rear courtyard itself is wonderfully low maintenance with pavers underfoot and bordered by attractive garden beds.

There is a convenient front gate which allows you to take the bins out to the street very easily.

This property is walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD and public transport which runs along West High Street itself with a bus stop just 100m from your doorstep.

For us, this property ticks all the boxes as it’s well-renovated, move-in-ready and near Coffs Harbour CBD.

The common property is well maintained and it’s clearly a nice complex to reside in when you see several owners occupying and living within the complex.

Contact Matt France at Sawtell Real Estate on 0411 675 860.