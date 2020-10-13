1 Kent Street, Raymond Terrace is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1 Kent Street, Raymond Terrace

Price: $390,000 -$420,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1 car

FIRST home-buyers, downsizers, investors take note.



There’s much to get excited about with this beautifully presented rendered brick home on a roomy 582m2 block minutes from shops and services.

With its warm, earthy tone exterior, the home sits sympathetically within manicured front lawns and low-maintenance shrubbery to provide undeniable street appeal.

Opening to a light and bright interior with neutral décor and lovely polished floorboards in the communal spaces, the living, dining and kitchen spaces all connect to provide seamless dining and relaxation.

Sliding doors to the rear deck invite indoor/outdoor living overlooking the expansive rear lawn. Recently renovated to exacting standards, the contemporary kitchen boasts all-white, high gloss cabinetry, contrasting benchtops, electric cooking and large pantry.

There are three bedrooms, two queen-size with BIR.

With dual aspects flooding the room with natural light, the third bedroom, a single, is an ideal home office or child’s bedroom.

Centrally located, the modern, all-white bathroom with shower over bath, vanity and toilet meets every need.

Built-in hallway storage has ample room for towels and linen.

Fully fenced, the rear garden delivers a safe place for children and pets to play, while the avid gardener will enjoy the blank canvas from which to create a dream garden; a lockable garden shed providing ample space for garden tools.

Contact Rachael Pace at rachael@randrproperty.com.au.