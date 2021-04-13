1 Mary Street, Bellingen is on the market with Ray White Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CENTRALLY positioned across from the sports fields, on a leafy street in the highly sought after town of Bellingen awaits this stunning, renovated federation home.

Offering expansive green views, the property offers privacy but is still within short walking distance to the golf course, the swim centre, infamous Bellingen River and market park, cafes, restaurants, tavern and pubs.

This property will appeal to families, couples or the astute investor.

Close to the business district and with three street frontages, the property”s landmark location lends it to future development.

As you walk up the path, you will be impressed by the immaculate attention to detail that has gone into this property.

The well manicured gardens, sandstone landscaping and the charming wrap around deck – perfect for entertaining on a lazy Sunday afternoon- will instantly capture your attention!

The open plan kitchen/living is the heart of this home featuring a 5 metre pitch and vaulted ceiling, a custom built kitchen with high end appliances, air-conditioning and polished floor boards throughout.

Beautiful Rosewood bi-fold doors create the perfect indoor outdoor flow, accessing the veranda and low maintenance yard for year round, all weather entertaining.

This character filled home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built in robes and ceiling fans, a renovated bathroom with luxury fittings.

It would be remiss not mention the slow combustion fireplace located in the second bedroom which has the capacity to burn all night; perfectly summarising the charm and ambiance of this beautifully presented federation home.