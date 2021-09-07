104/7 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

104/7 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour

3D Available online

Price: $599,000 – $639,000

IMAGINE walking 100 metres from your modern two-bedroom apartment to the heart of Coffs Harbour Jetty’s renowned Cafes and restaurants.

Or perhaps you are a little more energetic and feel like walking up the iconic Muttonbird Island, or maybe the ‘South Wall’ walk.

What about something different, how about just strolling to the marina and watching the fishing boats or whale watching boats leaving or coming back to Port.

All this can be a daily conundrum for you to consider each morning when you awake immersed in the Jetty Lifestyle.

Located in the stunning ‘Pandanus’ building, this first floor two-bedroom unit melds functionality as well as comfort and offers all of the extra’s you would expect of modern apartment living.

Tiled floors flow through from the entry to the kitchen and lounge where large stacker doors then open to the deck with filtered views to the ocean.

The kitchen boasts Bosch appliances, gas cooktop and stone benchtops should you choose to create your own culinary delights and not to take advantage of the neighbouring award-winning eateries.

The main bedroom also opens to its own deck and gives you the opportunity to literally see the sea from the comfort of your own bed, not a bad way to wake up.

The bathroom is once again thoroughly modern and sleek with hung vanity and blade shower making cleaning a breeze.

‘Pandanus’ is a secure building meaning not only do you have an intercom to the front building, entrance doors to screen visitors, but you also have secure underground parking as well as a secure storage locker for those bulkier items.

Perfect for professionals or retirees, this property offers not only ‘location, location, location’ but an easy lifestyle.

Contact: Chris Hines, 0439 667 719, chris@unre.com.au

Contact: Kim McGinty, 0432 953 796, kim@unre.com.au