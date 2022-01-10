104 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

104 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove

Online Auction 5PM 20/1/2022

Whether you are up at sunrise ready to paddle your kayak or enjoying a late afternoon drink on your deck, watching yachts return from their day sail while the lights of Soldiers Point Marina are already twinkling, you will be soaking up the ambiance of this jewel in the crown at North Arm Cove.

So much to love about this one of a kind, 2118sqm valuable block of land, set in the timeless landscape of North Arm Cove, just over a 2 hour drive north from Sydney on the M1Freeway.

With absolute waterfront blocks being scarce, and sandy beach access to deep water from your own block being even more rare, you will be happy to sail away from the safe harbours of Sydney and discover the safe anchorage of the Cove.

The frontage of the block with partial white sandy beach and partial rocky outcrop, affords firm base access to deep water either at low or high tide. With an east facing aspect to the water, this highly desirable piece of real estate is well positioned to take in the view across to Soldiers Point Marina to the south.

This property is relatively level and located in a very quiet and tranquil area.

The land has a mild gradient towards the water, keeping building costs lower, without the need to excavate.

There are only a few trees on this parcel of land so minimal clearing is required to build your dream home.

With internet access already at the gate, you can enjoy working from home, far from anywhere but close to everything.

Whether it be exploring the pristine beaches of Hawks Nest, taking a house- boat down the river to the Myall Lakes, or enjoying the ferry ride from Tea Gardens to Nelson Bay, there is a lot to do in the area, while still being part of this close-knit community.

Set to be auctioned on 20 January 2022 at 5.00pm, register now to bid at this online auction.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.