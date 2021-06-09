1079a Upper Myall Road, Warranulla is on the market with R & R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1079a Upper Myall Road, Warranulla

Price: $625,000

IF you’ve found yourself dreaming of a blissful rural lifestyle on a private oasis where you can get more bang for your buck, roam free and enjoy an overall better quality of life, this is the property for you.

The approximately 100ac parcel of land in an idyllic valley setting ranges from flat to gently undulating and steeper at the higher reaches and with panoramic valley and distant views.

There are two temporary accommodation venues: the cutest yurt you will ever see sits under a sweeping awning and atop a beautifully constructed timber deck.

In an open plan living space, there is ample space for clothing and personal items.

Step through glass sliders to the deck with its stunning, fully integrated plunge pool – the perfect place to relax while planning your dream home on any of the potential home sites.

Under an expansive awning sits a twin berth caravan with kitchenette and wide, sweeping timber deck.

Nearby, in a treed setting conveniently located midway between the caravan and yurt is a quirky shower and toilet facility with lighting and handbasin.

Versatile throughout, the acreage, sown to rye and clover and boasting three dams is ideal for horses, cattle, alpacas, recreational activities, and a myriad of hobby farming pursuits.

For more information contact Debra Thomson on 0499 223 088.