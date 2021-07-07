109 McFarlane Street, South Grafton is on the market with LJ Hooker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Address: 109 McFarlane Street, South Grafton

Price: $295,000 – $315,000

View: By Appointment

Agent: Peter Auld 0429 866 689

THE “New First Home Low Deposit Scheme “ available to eligible applicants, places this property ideally in the affordable range.

Probably one of the nicest presented homes in the street, this is a solid brick and tile 3 bedroom home with tiled roof, positioned on 607m2.

The home has been beautifully refurbished.

A functional kitchen, separate dining area and separate lounge room with a split system air conditioner.

A cemented drive provides access off McFarlane street, to a level, fully enclosed back yard with secure gate access provides confidence for the security of your children and pets.

The area provides walking paths to extensive sporting fields and the South Grafton airfield.

Ideally suited for investment, with a current lease at $350.00 per week or the prospect of family living.

Inspection by Appointment.