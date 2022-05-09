10A Crawford Street Bulahdelah is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

10A Crawford Street Bulahdelah

$449,000-$469,000

SITUATED in a desirable location within the Bulahdelah township, this tidy hardiplank and colorbond cottage is the perfect entry-level or investment opportunity!

This home features a spacious main and second bedroom with BIR, open plan living, dining and kitchen with electric oven/cooktop and rangehood.

Centrally located is a combined laundry and bathroom with shower, single vanity and toilet with external access.

Relax in the open plan living area with the comfort of reverse cycle air-conditioning.

Dual aspect windows let in the natural light from all angles.

Situated on an approx. 759m2 level block including both rear laneway and drive through access from the single lockup carport at the side.

The land is fully fenced and includes a lawn locker/storage shed.

Investors can expect an estimated rental return of $340 – $360 per week.

This home is situated within close proximity to local schools, shops & sporting facilities.

The M1 motorway provides easy access to Myall Lakes, 30mins to Port Stephens and 50mins to Newcastle Airport.

Contact Rikki-Lee Day on 0427 658 146.