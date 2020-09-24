11 Berkeley Drive, Bonville is on the market with PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

11 Berkeley Drive, Bonville

Price: $569,000 – $599,000

WHETHER you are looking for your first home, investment property or even looking to downsize this property will certainly appeal.



Backing onto a nature reserve and positioned on a generous 740m2 allotment this three bedroom home is both modern and stylish.

From the moment that you enter you are greeted with beautiful timber floors throughout and a sensible floorplan that makes this home easy to live in and enjoy.

Split level in design, on one level you have two good sized bedrooms, main bathroom, laundry and internal access from the garage.

Step down to the second level and the light filled and very spacious living/dining area will impress.

The kitchen is also a generous size and flows seamlessly into the living area and out onto the deck which overlooks the yard and out to to the greenery of the bush reserve at the rear.

The master bedroom is also located on this level and includes a modern ensuite and has glorious views out to the trees.

The large yard is what sets this home apart from other three bedroom homes and also includes easy rear lane access so that you can park caravans, boats, trailers or just simply have easy access to the yard when required.

At the front of the home there is also extra parking available by way of an extra concrete slab.

Approximately five minutes drive from the beaches, cafes and restaurants of Sawtell and approximately ten mins drive from the Coffs Harbour CBD this property is conveniently located.

With opportunities for homes offering so much value being very rare in the current market I urge you to inspect today as tomorrow will be too late!

Contact Sean Campbell on 0435 164 807 at PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour.