11 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

11 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Expressions Of Interest

DON’T miss this opportunity to own one of the last vacant blocks on Myall Street.

Ideally located across the road from the shops and medical centre, close to transport and only a short distance to the stunning waterfront of the Myall River.

This is a great opportunity to capitalise on the development of three modern dwellings and to perhaps keep as an investment for superannuation income or sell and make a short term gain.

There is an approved DA for 3 x torrens title properties to be constructed, with a fixed price, turn key contract in place – full details can be made available on application.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

Covid-Safe practices adhered to at all times.