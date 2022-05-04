1134 Markwell Rd, Markwell is on the market with R&R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1134 Markwell Rd, Markwell

Price: $1,595,000

NESTLED into the hillside in the picturesque Markwell Valley, sits this four-year-old custom built home.

The 9.6-acre property features well thought out established gardens and the finest views in the region which can be enjoyed from the entertainer’s deck capturing panoramic views of the mountains and the perfectly situated above ground pool.

There are three bedrooms in the main residence, the king-size master has a walk through robe and ensuite and is separated by a breezeway to the main house.

The kitchen is an entertainer’s delight!

Additional highlights include an attic storage/teenagers retreat, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, ceiling fans, S/C Fireplace, 24 solar panels, additional solar hot water, 107,000lt rainwater storage and a reed bed waste management system.

Adjacent to the main residence is a studio cabin.

Renovated including reverse cycle A/C and ensuite, keeping the original cedar French doors and a bullnose verandah

This is the perfect property for a family, couple, or retiree wanting a home on beautiful grounds with privacy, but still within easy access to Bulahdelah’s school, shops, services, the stunning Myall River and Lakes waterways, plus the M1 Motorway just beyond.

The opportunity exists to create your dream rural lifestyle.

Inspection is a must!

Contact Rikki-Lee Day at R and R Property on 0427 658 146.