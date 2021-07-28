115C Bennett’s Road, Coffs Harbour is on the market with LJ Hooker Coffs Coast Property News Of The Area by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 28, 2021 115C Bennett’s Road, Coffs Harbour Price: $385,000 – $399,000 Size: 3.646ha/ 9 acres View: By Appointment Agent: Peter Auld 0429 866 689 FOR the first time in 54 years this beautiful and versatile property is for sale. This immaculate property has 1,500 Red and White producing Dragon Fruit plants, 450 highly productive avocado trees, along with 3 acres of bananas. It is a well established and income producing horticultural property, right on the edge of the city, with panoramic views of the Valley to the Ocean. A building entitlement on this 3.646ha/ 9 acres ensures you can build where the best views can be secured, all within minutes drive of the City.