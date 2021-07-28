115C Bennett’s Road, Coffs Harbour is on the market with LJ Hooker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

115C Bennett’s Road, Coffs Harbour

Price: $385,000 – $399,000

Size: 3.646ha/ 9 acres

View: By Appointment

Agent: Peter Auld 0429 866 689

FOR the first time in 54 years this beautiful and versatile property is for sale.

This immaculate property has 1,500 Red and White producing Dragon Fruit plants, 450 highly productive avocado trees, along with 3 acres of bananas.

It is a well established and income producing horticultural property, right on the edge of the city, with panoramic views of the Valley to the Ocean.

A building entitlement on this 3.646ha/ 9 acres ensures you can build where the best views can be secured, all within minutes drive of the City.