12 Azure Ave Emerald Beach is on the market with Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour

12 Azure Avenue,

Emerald Beach

Price: $880,000

Open: Saturday 5th September, 2020 11.00 – 11.30am

The totally captivating panoramic view of the ocean, the islands and the mountains from this fabulous home really highlights the overabundance of natural beauty that our little piece of paradise offers.



Nestled high in the hills on over 4000m2, behind the pretty coastal village of Emerald Beach, sits ‘Vista Azure.’

This beautiful home on the Northern Beaches of the Coffs Coast is only minutes from the trendy cafes, golden surf beaches and endless native forests the area has on show.

As soon as you enter the home your eyes are drawn to the view, and the fantastic design of the home takes full advantage of its position.

Huge floor to ceiling windows provide an uninterrupted vista over the Great Dividing Range down to the beaches and beyond.

Spot whales as they migrate, enjoy breathtaking moon rises, or study the eagles as they drift by.

This home is all about the lifestyle, you can relax and watch, or within a couple of minutes be right amongst it – surfing, walking on the beach, enjoying a fresh brew or go mountain biking in the forest.

You can experience everything nature has to offer from the comfort of your own home.

For more information contact Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour.