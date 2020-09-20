12 Pine Creek Close, Repton is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

12 Pine Creek Close, Repton

$849,000 – $869,000

Open house: Saturday 12.30-1.15pm

PRIVATELY tucked away at the end of a leafy cul-de-sac in highly desirable Repton, the circular driveway of number Twelve leads to the front arbour.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

You’ll catch your breath when you see a glimpse of the beauty that lies beyond.

Gently sloping grassy surrounds and meandering paths lead to a delightful tour around established tropical border plantings and the creek, which forms the rear boundary.

Flowing seamlessly throughout the home, polished hardwood floors lead down the hallway to the bedroom wing of the home, offering four bedrooms in the main homestead.

The Master bedroom has a walk in robe and French doors from the main and bedroom two open out onto another screened deck.

The main bathroom is sizeable and there’s a second bathroom facility with separate shower and WC, located just off the rear entry door, fabulous when you’ve finished gardening or after relaxing in the outdoor spa.

Just beyond the main residence and accessed via a paved walkway, the studio has been built in synchronicity with the main homestead, with an all-weather deck at the front and French doors opening into the interior.

With hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling above and with an adjacent bathroom the studio has been used as guest accommodation but would also suit a home-based business.

Accommodation for three vehicles is provided in the garage with attached carports, one of which is drive through.

Agent’s interest declared.

Contact Kim McGinty at Unrealestate Coffs Coast on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au.