$13.3M Trades Training Hub officially opened at Coffs Harbour Education Campus

APRIL 27 saw the official opening of the new NSW TAFE’s $13.3m Trades Training Hub at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC).

The facility was declared open by Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and local member Gurmesh Singh after a welcome and traditional smoking ceremony by Aunty Jenny and Troy Robinson.

The extensive industry-standard training building will cater to Plumbing and Carpentry trade training for apprentices and includes a two-metre-deep soil pit that allows real life situations in plumbing, and large areas that allow construction of buildings on site.



“The 2500 square-metre industry-standard training facility will include new specialist trade training spaces in areas including carpentry and joinery, construction, electrical trades, waterproofing, shopfitting/cabinet making, kitchen design, plumbing and water operations,” said Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

TAFE is currently experiencing record numbers of students in Plumbing and Carpentry, and the new training hub will allow up to 100 students each day to learn and practice real life skills that will translate directly into their jobs.

Local industry representatives also attended the opening and were excited about the improved training opportunities that the new centre offered.

Inspire Homes Building Supervisor ‘Bear’ told News Of The Area, “We have four apprentices who are now learning their trade skills here, and we are impressed that they are getting real life experience through hands on realistic scenarios, and that they are getting real life skills that translate directly to the worksite.”

Minister Lee said, “TAFE NSW trains 80 per cent of the state’s apprentices, and this new trades hub marks another significant investment in the future of education in NSW.”

By David TUNE