13 Kiora St, Pindimar is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

13 Kiora St, Pindimar

Expressions of Interest are sought.

SITUATED just outside of the village zone of Pindimar is this large level parcel of land.

Approx 1082sqm of land just 150m from the water.

At the end of the road is a direct access to the waterway where you can swim, kayak, launch a tinny or fish on the shores of Pindimar and Port Stephens.

The property has existing holding rights meaning it retains grandfather rights to build a residential dwelling despite the rural zoning.

Surrounded by non-urban land the property is private and this is your chance to build your dream home on what is becoming increasingly difficult to buy, vacant land.

Power is available from the road, and the land is positioned just 150m from the waterway.

Pindimar is just a 15 minute drive to Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest to the shops, restaurants, cafés and surf beaches.

The land will need clearing and some fill around the building envelope.

Power and phone available.

Enjoy a rural setting, with no time limit to build.

Owners seeking best offers.

We can supply a report showing recent sales in the area for you to do your own research.