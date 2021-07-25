13-storey retail/residential highrise set to revitalise Coffs CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A $44m retail and residential highrise has been approved for the Coffs Harbour CBD area and is set to revitalise the shopping district.

The 13-storey building will be located opposite C.ex Coffs at Harbour Drive and involves the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a 13-storey tower including 7 ground floor shops, 95 residential apartments on eight upper levels in a stepped, cascading building form, 154 car parking spaces on three levels, two lifts, communal open space including a podium and a barbeque area with seating on Level 4, and a 6 metre wide pedestrian laneway between Harbour Drive and Vernon Street.



As a condition of consent, the laneway will be open to the public all day and night.

“The laneway would provide both a publicly accessible thoroughfare for the public as well as direct access to the ground level retail premises which is likely to include cafes and the like,” application documents stated.

The highrise will include 21 one-bedroom apartments, 65 two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom apartments.

Wintergardens will be provided for 24 of the residential apartments, where balconies are enclosed with glazing to provide additional shelter and warmth during the colder months.

The retail premises will accommodate typical retail or food and beverage uses.

The highrise will have dual frontage to both Harbour Drive and Vernon Street and will occupy three existing properties including the City Boulevard Arcade and adjoining retail premises.

The site adjoins a two-storey vacant commercial building (formerly The Kitchen Shop), the Cinema Walk Arcade and Jack Simmons Centre.

The development is expected to encourage further development in the City Centre in response to expected district growth, the Pacific Highway Bypass, and City Centre developer incentives for employment generation and residential projects.

The Northern Regional Planning Panel approved the development and stated that the development had an “appropriate height and density” and was consistent with Coffs Harbour City Council’s Compact City development strategy.

“The proposal will add to the stock and diversity of housing availability in the locality and will contribute to improved housing affordability,” approval documents stated.

“The proposal will be socially beneficial.”

Coffs Harbour City Council expressed its support of the development to the Northern Regional Planning Panel to assist with its determination of the development.

“Approval of the application is considered to be in the public interest as it will provide additional housing and business opportunities while ensuring Coffs Harbour’s position as an eminent regional centre,” Council stated.

Behind the landmark development is applicant/owner Paynter Dixon Constructions and Coffs C.ex.

By Emma DARBIN