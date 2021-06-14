130 Trees Planted On World Environment Day in Coramba and Nana Glen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR Living Coast, a joint project of the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Councils, organised the planting of 130 trees at events at Coramba and Nana Glen, last Saturday, the 5 of June.

The plantings were conducted on World Environment Day, as part of the Sustainable Living Program and Bale Out! Festivals.

The international theme for this year’s World Environment Day was to reimagine, recreate and restore our urban and natural worlds so the Coffs Harbour Greens joined 15 other participants to plant 80 of the trees outside Nana Glen.



Coffs Harbour Greens spokesperson, Jonathan Cassell, said, “The area planted out was on a major tributary within the Orara River catchment on largely degraded farm land and funded as part of the Orara River Rehabilitation Project.

“This planting of 80 native trees will create habitat for animals but also protect the waterway from further degradation including issues with erosion, upstream pollution and flood waters,” he said.

Mr Cassell said he was impressed by the community’s spirit of unity and their expertise.

“What stood out was how the community came together to volunteer their time so a section of degraded land could be restored.

“You might think it’s easy to go and plant out a section of land with trees but the knowledge and expertise in the team behind the day made our job very easy,” he said.

Mr Cassell said participants got their hands dirty and now better understand what’s required to make sure young trees get the best chance at a new life.

“But the key to this event, for me, was not only the direct participation of the volunteers to restore the environment but also the vast non-use values that we all take for granted.”

According to Mr Cassell, the most important outcome is habitat support but there is also flood control, pollution control and erosion protection.

“The Coffs Harbour Greens know how much our entire community values the natural environment and we clearly need more events like this one to support that interest.”

By Andrew VIVIAN