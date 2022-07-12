131 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 bedrooms/2 bathroom/2 garage/626 sqm

HERE is a stylish property with an open plan design that allows for easy flow and a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor.

Together with the beautiful water views over North Arm Cove and out to the greater Port Stephens harbour, this home offers a lifestyle many yearn for.

With an easterly aspect the views over the water are available from the many different living spaces within this home.

The open plan living is accentuated with high vaulted ceilings and plenty of glass to capture all the views on offer.

The aspect has the benefits of plenty of morning sun together with the advantage of the cooling north easterly sea breezes in the afternoons.

The chef’s kitchen features stone benchtops, an island with breakfast bar, ample cupboards and drawer space as well as a walk-in pantry, quality appliances including dishwasher, and a servery through to the expansive outdoor deck. The whole home has been designed around comfort and low maintenance living.

There are four generous bedrooms in all.

The master offers a large ensuite bathroom and walk-in robe, while two of the others have built-ins.

The fourth is large enough for a queen size bedroom, has sliding door access to the rear yard and can also be utilised as a media room.

The home offers many quality extras including aluminium plantation shutters throughout, impressive flooring, fans, air conditioning, and the walls, floors and ceiling are fully insulated.

Parking is via a generous double garage with drive through to the level landscaped backyard.

Beyond the yard boundary is non-urban bushland so there are no neighbours at the rear.

North Arm Cove is a beautiful village surrounded by Port Stephens Cove, where you can jump in your boat and have lunch at Nelson Bay, cast a line to catch your own, or go kayaking before breakfast.

This property offers a lifestyle change that will see you shed the stresses of city living immediately.

Within the village is a tennis court, community centre (that offers barista coffee three times per week), community gardens, bush walking trails, reserves and beaches, easy water access points, and all within 5.5kms off the Pacific Highway.

Supermarkets, restaurants, medical facilities are all within a fifteen minute drive at Tea Gardens.

The patrolled beaches of Hawks Nest and the championship golf course are just a further three-minute drive over the river.

This home and area offers almost everything that you could desire and more.

Please make contact to arrange a personal viewing.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.