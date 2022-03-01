136 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

136 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove

0 bedroom / 0 bathroom/ 0 garage/approximately 999 sqm

THIS is a unique parcel of land for someone to build their dream home.

Located right next to Medina reserve, the feeling of space and privacy is enhanced by only having one immediate neighbour.

Medina Reserve features a small sandy beach area fronting North Arm Cove.

It’s a perfect spot for swimming, fishing, crabbing or launching a small watercraft to explore the pristine waters of this amazing waterway.

This block is just 45m back from the beach with just a park between it and the water – it feels just like an extension of the land; and it can never be built out.

Looking east to the water, you get amazing water views which enjoy protection from winter winds, while enjoying the cool sea breezes during the warmer seasons.

This offers the new owner an awesome opportunity to build the ultimate retreat.

There is no time limit to build.

North Arm Cove is situated less than an hour from Newcastle CBD and two hours from Sydney (M1).

This is the perfect location to leave your cares behind and enjoy coastal life.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766 or [email protected].