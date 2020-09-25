14 Cabbage Tree Close, Repton is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

14 Cabbage Tree Close, Repton

Price: $699,000 – $739,000

Open for inspection: Saturday 12.30-1.00pm

3 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car

SET on just shy of 2 acres, this beautiful home is nestled amongst the trees at the end of a quiet cul de sac in the beautiful township of Repton.



Lovingly lived in by the same family for a little over 30 years, this home is being presented to the market for the first time.

From the time you drive in along the paved tree lined driveway, you will feel like you are coming home to your peaceful rural retreat.

Designed over three levels the home presents in amazing condition having had its two bathrooms and kitchen totally renovated in the recent past.

The first level includes entry foyer, large kitchen, and informal living.

Upstairs contains two large bedrooms with built-ins, one with its own veranda, a common study area as well as a fully renovated 3-way bathroom.

The downstairs area consists of a formal dining area, formal lounge, and main bedroom, complete with modern ensuite and direct access to the rear deck.

Speaking of decking, the home boasts a choice of outdoor living with thoughtfully designed decks around two sides of the home, allowing you to chase the sun in winter or avoid it in summer.

Attached to the home is a single carport, however next to the home is an oversized double garage with shower and toilet and studio area above.

This home is sure to appeal to astute purchasers looking to make the move from suburbia, but still be only 20 minutes away from town.

Property offered by Unrealestate Coffs Coast. Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or chris@unre.com.au, or

Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or kim@unre.com.au.