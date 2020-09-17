14 Coachmans Close, Korora is on the market with PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

14 Coachmans Close, Korora

Price: $579,000 – $619,000

AN opportunity to break into the Korora market and own this immaculately presented 4 bedroom home.



Currently configured as a 3 bedroom home with a completely separate flat on the lower level, this property offers so much for the price and could be a great family home or potential investment.

Only minutes drive from the Coffs Harbour CBD and within walking distance to local beaches and one of the best primary schools in the Coffs Coast region, living here is easy and convenient.

The home has been recently updated and includes new flooring throughout, new switches and light fittings throughout, freshly painted and the deck at the rear has just been completely replaced.

The deck is fantastic and looks over the level yard with new Sir Walter Buffalo turf and is the perfect spot for the kids and pets to play but also large enough to install a pool if required.

The L-shaped living/dining space in the home is generous with enough room for a large lounge suite and large dining table with room remaining for another sitting area.

A well thought out floor plan offers the best of coastal living and flows seamlessly to the outdoor deck area.

The flat on the lower level just adds a new dimension and could be separately leased to help you pay the mortgage or perfect as a teenage retreat or rumpus room.

The flat has its own kitchenette and bathroom and is fully self contained.

For the handyman there is a 6m x 4m lockable workshop underneath the house.

With opportunities such as this being rare in the current market this is your chance to purchase in Korora for a great price and capitalise on location.

If you’ve been looking for a great home in a coastal setting with convenience written all over it then this is the one!

Contact Sean Campbell on 0435 164 807 at PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour.