148 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

148 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove

SITUATED on Cove Blvd in North Arm Cove just metres from the water’s edge and Medina Bay Park.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This is a rare chance to buy yourself a parcel of land that has all the views of a waterfront without the price tag.

The back boundary is just 18M from the water’s edge; and if you got on with the neighbours you could have all the water access you need.

What is guaranteed are the amazing views over the Bay looking out to Soldiers Point and Nelson Bay.

Wherever you build on this expansive lot you will enjoy spectacular water vistas.

The land is approximately 1846 sqm and you are surrounded by quality and contemporary homes.

Launch a kayak, row boat, Jet-ski, fish or swim.

Work from home, retire here or just enjoy a holiday home with the extended family, escape the city, design and build your next home.

North Arm Cove is a waterside village on the shores of Port Stephens – just two hours north of Sydney on the M1 or less than an hour from Newcastle.

Recently, there has been an uptake of property in the area as people have discovered this little piece of paradise.

There are very few vacant parcels still left – and none with the qualities this land enjoys.

So, make a quick trip up and see for yourself.

Contact Bryan Stevenson Century 21 Coastal Properties on 0419 384 569, or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.