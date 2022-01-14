$14m twin towers apartments proposed for prime Coffs site

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWIN 13-storey tower apartment complexes are proposed for a prime parcel of land in the Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach precinct at a cost of more than $14 million.

Applicant Globuild Residential Developments has lodged a development application with Coffs Harbour City Council for approval of the two residential flat buildings (13 storeys), subdivision (two torrens title lots and strata) and tree removal at 51 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour.



The prime Park Beach oceanview land is located to the east of Hogbin Drive and the York Street playing fields, north of the Pacific Towers apartment complex, south of Macauleys Headland and is surrounded by Coffs Coast Regional Park.

The proposed residential flat buildings will each comprise eleven four-bedroom residential units (22 in total), with one apartment per floor, and each complex will feature communal open space areas and recreation facilities for residents including a pool on Level 3, gym, lobby areas on each floor, lifts and ground and first level car parking (27 spaces) in both the northern tower and the southern tower.

The currently vacant site earmarked for the proposed twin apartment complexes is situated at the northern end of Ocean Parade, approximately 200m southwest of Macauleys Beach and is within 600m of Park Beach Plaza shopping centre.

The buildings are both proposed to be 40 metres in height and upon completion each residential flat building is to be subdivided into strata lots to enable separate ownership of each residential unit.

The Park Beach precinct has been identified by Coffs Harbour City Council as a key area of the region for future residential development and infrastructure.

Development application documents for the proposed twin towers noted that “the broader Park Beach area is undergoing revitalisation as older building stock is gradually replaced by newer urban forms”, including the large-scale Shoreline seniors housing development currently being constructed in nearby York Street.

The development application can be viewed on Council’s website on the DA Tracker page at https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Building-and-planning/DA-tracker under the reference 0541/22DA.

By Emma DARBIN