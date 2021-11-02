15 Blake St, Carrington is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

15 Blake St, Carrington

THE property has been extensively renovated and updated over the last five years adding space, light and creating a flexible floor plan.

With a split-level living and plenty of options this property will appeal to a large number of buyers including families, those who work from home, an Airbnb option, and/or in-law accommodation

This Cape Cod Style home has a wonderful garden welcoming you as you walk up to the front front porch and enter into a light filled foyer.

The open plan living space features a stunning fireplace and mantle, while there is a separate dining room with plenty of windows taking in the views to the outdoors including the water.

The kitchen is discreetly located just back of the dining area, out of sight but close enough to engage with guests.

The kitchen is original but has new benchtops and a new dishwasher has been installed.

On this level is a generous bedroom complete with built-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom. Outside this bedroom is a sun-room with views to the water – a perfect reading room, play area or a second study if you wanted.

On the upper split level there are two further double bedrooms.

The first of these is the master suite, with a walk-in robe and another en-suite bathroom.

The other bedroom is large enough for a queen size and also has built-ins.

This level has polished pine floorboards and there is a large open plan study space – perfect as a home office or craft room.

This study as well as the Master bedroom have lovely views over the tree canopy to the waterway.

On the lower split level is a fourth bedroom, with an oversized bedroom and sliding doors leading out to an outdoor covered timber deck overlooking the gardens and also with views to the water.

This level has its own entrance with study/mud room area, and is where the laundry is located which is combined with the third bathroom boasting shower and toilet.

This area could easily be self-contained in-law accommodation; or a perfect space for entertaining and accommodating visitors where they have their own space.

The separate double garage features a loft upstairs with both power and light; and a large skylight roof window for extra natural light.

This could provide additional accommodation for the teenagers; or with some renovating a bathroom and kitchen could make this the perfect Airbnb rental.

The gardens are mature and lovingly maintained and there is even a veggie garden for your own organic cooking.

Extras include ceiling fans, fireplace, built in cabinetry, contemporary light fixtures and polished floor boards.

This home sits on approximately 670sqm of land and is less than 250m to the water’s edge from where you can launch a kayak, swim or fish.

Located in the historic village of Carrington, next to Tahlee, this area is a hidden gem.

Less than 35minutes to Newcastle airport, and under an hour to the CBD.

Two hours to Sydney on the M1 (Wahroonga), this is a great location for your next move.

Homes are selling fast – don’t miss out as this one is move-in ready!