15 Kinchela Avenue, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

15 Kinchela Avenue, Toormina

Open House: Sat 11.00-11.30am

4 beds/2 bath/2 car

Price: $799,000-$829,000

Land Size: 776.7sqm

View online: unre.com.au/kin15

THIS spacious level home backing bush reserve is large on living areas, has a family friendly layout and is conveniently located close to local primary schools, high school, shopping centres and is only a short drive to Sawtell beaches and cafes.

The property features an open plan design with the living/dining room located off the square cream kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, breakfast bar, brand new electric oven, stove top, and rangehood.

The corner window in the kitchen provides a lovely view of the back yard and rear reserve while washing up, as well as supplying plenty of light to the area.

The adjoining, white-tiled lounge room at the front of the home creates a separate (but still connected) zone with bay window, ceiling fan and brand-new vertical blinds.

A hallway to the left of the living zones leads to all four carpeted bedrooms, including the main with walk-in robe that flows through to the well sized ensuite.

The main bedroom also enjoys direct access via a sliding door to the covered rear outdoor entertaining area providing the bedroom with great airflow for those balmy summer evenings.

Other features of the home include a three-way bathroom which is always practical for the largest of families, a double lock up garage with remote, a tiered backyard, complete with brand new Colourbond shed, and low maintenance gardens.

This home will be Ideal for retirees still looking for a sizeable level home as well as families looking for space and comfort.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or [email protected].

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or [email protected].