16 Albatross Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

16 Albatross Avenue, Hawks Nest

Expressions Of Interest

THIS property has undergone a stunning head to toe renovation in a prime Hawks Nest location.

It is immaculately presented with three spacious bedrooms, open-plan living areas plus formal lounge and dining room, three-way bathroom plus extra shower and WC, welcoming kitchen, an inviting sunroom opening onto the back entertaining deck and barbecue area.

A fantastic comfortable and spacious family home in the quiet area known locally as ‘Swan Bay’.

Great area for lovers of the Myall River with the waterfront only 250 metres away, the golf course at the other end of the street and the surf beach not much further on.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and inspect now!

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

Covid-Safe practices adhered to at all times.