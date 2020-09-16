16 Central Ave, Bundabah is on the market with Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

16 Central Ave, Bundabah

4 Bed, 2 bath, 4 car

Price: $595,000

LESS than 500m to the water and boat ramp, this Bundabah house has it all.



Move in ready and tastefully renovated this property is set on approx. 1012sqm of land.

When you walk into this property you sense the space; with an easy flow open floor plan featuring high ceilings, with plenty of light captured via strategically placed picture windows.

Landscaped gardens and a large deck with views to the water offer various outdoor spaces either to entertain family and friends – or just enjoy yourself.

Inside there are several living spaces so family and guests can relax together, but also enjoy their own space as needed.

The Master suite is oversized, with an elegant ensuite, walk-in-robe, and ceiling fans; while plantation shutters control the all-day sun available from its northern aspect.

There are three other bedrooms, all spacious and featuring built in wardrobes.

These are serviced by the family bathroom also generously sized with stand-alone tub, shower and WC.

The kitchen is positioned to enable the chef of the day to be included in daily activities.

It is a well thought out modern kitchen with high gross cabinetry and dark stone benchtops. There is a large breakfast bar, plenty of storage space, updated stainless steel appliances, with pendant lighting over the workspace.

A great extra is the dedicated media room where the family can enjoy a family movie, or Dad can hide out to watch the footy.

For parking there is a double garage with internal access to the home; while a raised concrete pad offers a place for the boat and/or caravan.

Extras include: Air conditioning, ceiling fans, solar hws and power, envirocycle septic system,

plantation shutters in the master suite and a garden irrigation system and large garden shed.

Enjoy an early “retirement” from the city or use the property as a holiday home/Airbnb.

This is an exceptional home in Bundabah where modern living meets coastal village.