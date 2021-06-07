16 Paperbark Drive, Clarence Town is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

16 Paperbark Drive, Clarence Town

3 beds, 2 Baths, 5 Cars – 2.1 acres

SITUATED within the popular Boatfalls Estate, this well-established small acreage is perfect for those wanting room for the horses, pets and kids or is suitable for the horticulturalists at heart wanting a self-sufficient lifestyle.

Upon entering this 2018 finished Hotondo home featuring 3 generous bedrooms, an office, and 2 spacious bathrooms, you will instantly love the neutral colour palette throughout and cosy feeling as you wander through, giving this house that “no place like home” feeling.

The open plan layout and gourmet kitchen provides the ideal environment for those who like to be social while in the kitchen.

The lounge room features a wood fire to keep you warm during those cool winter nights and dual zoned ducted air-conditioning for those warm summers.

The main bathroom is central to the bedrooms and has a timeless claw foot deep soak bath and separate shower.

All bedrooms have built-in robes, and a walk-in robe to the main and a spacious ensuite with a double shower.

Set up for horses on 2.1 acres, the property has 3 paddocks, with a walkway down the middle making it easy to move the horses around and built-in stables with lights as well as a full secure garage sized tac room and lockable feed storage area.

For information please contact Lisa Coburn on 0499 172 753.