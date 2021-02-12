1653 Eastern Dorrigo Way, Ulong is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1653 Eastern Dorrigo Way, Ulong

New Listing

Open: Saturday 10.15-10.45am

Auction: Onsite 13 March 2021

WHISPER quiet and perfectly private, this wonderfully diverse 100-acre property is ideally positioned on the Western ridge of the Dorrigo Plateau.

Encompassed by stunning tropical rainforest with abundant birds and wild-life, the property provides a perfect, lifestyle opportunity incorporating lush, cleared farmland.

Totally self-sufficient and off-the-grid, this unique property offers multi-level income opportunities.

With two residences including main homestead and separate, completely private bungalow accommodation which has become a popular Airbnb getaway.

Complete with pool, machinery sheds, and a vast selection of fruit trees; the rich soil provides the perfect bed for abundant vegetable and garlic crops.

There is also approximately $50,000 of milling timber and an abundant water supply with over 150,000 litres of tank water plus extensive irrigation from bounding creek.

The spacious main residence oozes charm and style with wide timber decks and relaxed views from every room; offering three bedrooms with stunning timber floorboards flowing throughout, the country style kitchen will inspire every classic home chef, with views across the wide entertaining decks to the lush gardens with home-grown produce.

It features stone benchtops, lovely gas cooking appliances, dishwasher and a slow combustion stove.

The luxurious main bathroom opens to the wide timber deck and features stone finishes with classic claw bath – not forgetting the outside baths which offer a divinely luxurious way to indulge at the end of the day.

Picture perfect and privately positioned away from the main residence, the separate Bungalow is fully self contained and also features an outside bath with a view across lush paddocks to the lush tropical rainforest.

The property is located approximately 3km’s from Ulong’s quaint township & school, and within a relaxed 15 minute drive to Coramba.

The concrete driveway runs to the bedrock of the property, providing stress-free all-weather access to all vehicles.

Contact Alison Williams on 0407 606 477 or at alison@unre.com.au for more information.