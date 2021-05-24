17 Second Avenue, Bundabah is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

17 Second Avenue, Bundabah

THIS much loved family holiday home is now being offered for sale for the first time.

Positioned just over 200m to the water and boat ramp, Bundabah is a small coastal village where one can enjoy fishing, swimming and sailing in the waters of Port Stephens.

Built almost 20 years ago, this home has been well maintained and is immaculately presented.

The home features three large bedrooms, an open plan living and dining space with a light and bright kitchen, that offers plenty of storage and bench space as well as a large corner pantry.

The main bathroom offers a separate bath tub & shower with separate access for the WC, vanity and bathing area. There is a second bathroom with shower and toilet off the internal laundry.

The rear timber verandah runs the width of the house and can easily accommodate a large family for meals and offers a great entertaining space.

Overlooking the back garden and views it is also a great spot from which to watch the children and dogs play.

The property has plenty of added value – plenty of storage inside and out; a combination of carpet and floating timber floors; a split system air conditioner; two large water tanks; and land size of over 1000sqm allowing space for all sorts of ‘toys’.

For those looking for a holiday home by the sea, or to retire into this is a great location.

Bundabah is a small village just 15 mins to Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest – shops, cafes , restaurants, medical centre and surf beaches.

Just an hour to Newcastle and less than 2 hours from Sydney on the M1 (Wahroonga), this could be the sea change you’ve been looking for.

Contact us to view – inspections by appointment only.

Bryan Stevenson 0419 384 569.

Ivy Stevenson 0432 705 766.