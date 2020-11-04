179 Clarke St, Pindimar is on the market with Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

179 Clarke St, Pindimar NSW 2324

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 4 Car

P.O.A.

STEP away from the hustle and bustle of life into your own private hideaway.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Situated only approx 900 metres from the white sandy beach front of Port Stephens is this perfect five acre parcel of land.

This fine property offers good lock up shedding, a separate, modern outbuilding which could be utilized as an art studio or guest accommodation and spacious decks to take in the tranquil atmosphere of this lovely property.

The country cottage offers 2 generous bedrooms with built in wardrobes, an attractive bathroom with a deep relaxing claw foot bath and separate shower, plus a 2nd toilet.

The property also offers spacious open plan kitchen, lounge and dining.

Sit back and enjoy the embers of the quality slow combustion fire on those cold winter nights, or chill in the refreshing air conditioning on a hot summer evening.

Access into the property has only recently been re-built and is a terrific driveway.

The 5 acres is very pleasant and offers the ability to run a horse, or cow if desired.

Some extra features are a great dog pen, ample water and lovely established gardens.

Only 10 minutes to the heart of Tea Gardens and the beautiful patrolled surf beach at Hawks Nest, and less time back out to the highway, enjoy this hidden gem as your forever home or the holiday house which lets you escape from reality.

Be quick to inspect this one, a highly desirable property.

For all inspections please contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.