19 Rosedale Drive, Urunga is on the market with Cardow & Partners Property

19 Rosedale Drive, Urunga.

Open: Saturday 17 July, 12.30pm – 1.00pm

SET on an unbelievable 1143 sqm waterfront reserve block, this property welcomes you via the grand horseshoe driveway and manicured gardens.

True to its original form, this family home offers enormous opportunities to renovate or simply move in.

The home features 3 bedrooms, all with built in robes, the main bedroom is generously proportioned with ensuite and pool views.

There is a formal lounge/dining room for adults to retreat, a functional kitchen with ample cupboard space and a family room which overlooks the glistening in-ground pool, ideal for entertaining friends and family.

The level backyard offers room for the children to play, launch your boat or enjoy a spot of fishing from your own private jetty and slipway.

Be quick to arrange your inspection of this impressive home.

Other property features include gas heating, reverse cycle air conditioning, corner spa, a double lock up garage on remote with single drive thru access, a private Jetty and Slipway, a garden shed and solar hot water.

Contact Andree Cardow on 0467 519 036.