19 Shoreline Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

19 Shoreline Drive, Tea Gardens

4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

New To The Market

THIS unparalleled beauty in the heart of the prestigious Myall Quays Estate offers an unmatched design, extensively planned and positioned to capture amazing views with easy and economical living.

Enter into a spacious foyer through double front doors and find a complete wing off to the right offering two large bedrooms with built in wardrobes and a sophisticated bathroom.

Continue down a wide hallway, past the fourth bedroom, featuring built-in wardrobes, and enter into a stunning open plan kitchen, lounge, dining and formal sitting area.

The spacious living areas open to the outside of the home by large double and triple sliding doors.

The sweet scent of fresh gardens flow through with a stylish pergola area gracing one side of the home whilst a large alfresco BBQ area has been designed to maximize the North facing expansive water and bushland views on offer.

The home features a magnificent master suite with wall to wall built in wardrobes, spectacular views and a spacious, elegant ensuite with a bathtub, his and hers sink and large walk in shower.

A double garage offers an extra triple space which is currently utilized as a workshop, the garage also offers internal access and an extra door opening directly onto the side pathway and gardens.

The Myall Quays Estate is full of parkland with long pathways and wooden bridges meandering through spacious grassy areas and built in picnic spots.

An easy 5 minute walk to the shopping centre which includes Coles, a bakery, Post Office, newsagency, Doctor’s surgery, chemist and many other shops all add to the convenience of the prestigious Myall Quays.

Inspections are invited and by appointment only, please contact Ray White Tea Gardens on (02) 4997 1300 or Stuart Sinclair on 0488 133 998 to arrange!