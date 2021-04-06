190th birthday celebrated at Historic Tanilba House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 500 visitors who attended the 190th birthday celebrations of Historic Tanilba House were astounded by the restoration of the old convict built mansion.

Working in tandem with the heritage authorities and at great expense, Deirdre Hall and Glen Short now have the property in showcase condition and are taking bookings for weddings and corporate events.

The Covid-19 restrictions saw the numerous planned functions set aside but things are now back on track for the enterprising couple.



A great worry was that the 500mm of rain which fell before the big open day would spoil the event.

This didn’t happen and three days of sunshine saw the lawns dry out and manicured.

The position of the historic homestead on top of the hill greatly assisted in the shedding of the torrential rain.

While some visitors chose to dress up in colonial outfits to add colour to the day, none looked more resplendent than the owners who very much resembled a colonial governor and his lady.

Indeed, they stole the show.

Deirdre said that she was overwhelmed by the response.

“It was great to see the community coming together and interacting after such a long time with no social activity on the peninsular,” she said.

By Geoff WALKER