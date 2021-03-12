1980’s Fancy Dress Parkrun turns heads in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you were taking a morning stroll at Coffs Creek on Saturday morning and saw hordes of runners in 1980’s fancy dress, no you weren’t dreaming, that was parkrun!

110 runners lined up at 7am dressed in loud colours, wigs and hair bands for the popular 5km party run to the jetty and back.

The landmark 150th parkrun had something for everybody whether it was a family fun run, walking the dog, pushing a pram, a social walk with friends, a personal best or reaching a personal milestone like Brooke Henry who enjoyed her 100th parkrun.

Adrian Royce from Brisbane was the first to cross the line in a blistering 18 minutes 24 seconds and was closely followed by Coffs Harbour’s Paul Woodhouse in a time of 18 minutes 28 seconds.

Race director Dave Goodwin praised the buoyant atmosphere.

“The grey skies heralded Coffs Harbour Parkrun’s 150th event, but the fluoro colours and smiling faces soon changed the focus.

“Coffs Harbour Parkrun is for everyone, walkers, runners, young and old, and our 150th event was a testament to this.

“As much as the kids had fun getting dressed in 80’s gear, there were a few adults that looked like they were really enjoying the theme,” said Goodwin.

Parkrun is a free community event and Goodwin praised the volunteers who make it happen.

“From its inception almost four years ago, Coffs Harbour parkrun has used community spirit and having fun outside to start Saturday mornings, each event is made possible by an outstanding group of volunteers,” said Goodwin.

Whilst the wet weather has wreaked havoc with most outdoor sports in the region, Scott Cawley who plays football in the Coastal Premier League highlighted the attractions of the all weather event.

“Parkrun has been a great addition to pre-season soccer training and fitness improvement.

“The 5k distance is definitely a perfect tester and indicator on where I’m at physically, I’ve also met a lot of great, friendly people in the running community.

“Everyone seems to come away with a smile, no better way to kick off the weekend,” said Cawley.

By David WIGLEY