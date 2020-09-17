2/10 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour is on the market with PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2/10 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour

Price: $525,000

PREPARE to be surprised at this spacious 5 bedroom townhouse within walking distance of the Coffs Harbour CBD.



Very rarely does such a unique opportunity become available in such a great location.

Whether you are looking for your first home or an investment this property is definitely worth a look.

Much larger than it appears from the street, upon entry to the home you will be impressed with the space on offer.

On the upper level there is a large living/dining area, two enormous bedrooms, main bathroom and ensuite, kitchen, laundry and a single lock up, drive through garage with internal access. There is also an undercover verandah at both the front and rear of the home.

On the lower level of the home the floor plan could be made to suit your own needs.

On this level there are three more enormous bedrooms, one with an ensuite plus a large amount of under house storage that could potentially be lined and used as a workshop. Depending on your situation the downstairs area could also be made fully self contained with its own private access.

Neat and tidy throughout the owners have recently installed new flooring and this property is ready for you or your new tenant to move straight in.

With unique properties like this being very rare in the current market I urge you to inspect today!

Contact Sean Campbell at PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour on 0435 164 807.