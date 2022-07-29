2/27 Bent Street, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Address: 2/27 Bent Street, Coffs Harbour

Property type: Townhouse

Price: $549,000-$569,000

Configuration: 2 beds/1 bath/1 car

Villa Size: 158sqm

SITUATED in a block of five townhouses, this two-bedroom home is ideally located within walking distance to all that the Jetty has to offer such as the Promenade, Coffs Creek, beach, and cafe/restaurant strip.

The townhouse features two carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans which are located on the upstairs level, along with a tiled open-plan living/dining area.

The kitchen is adjacent and has a modern feel with white drawers and cupboards, a beige laminate benchtop, and an electric all-in-one oven.

There is a sliding door located off the dining room to the balcony, which allows the home to capture summer breezes, and is also a great spot to sit in the winter sun.

On the lower level of this property, you will find the entry, as well as the tandem garage, plus laundry and a large storage area that has possibilities for adding a second living area or teenage retreat.

This property provides a potential rental return of around $420-$440 per week, which is sure to please investors and homeowners will enjoy the convenience of the Jetty location.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected]

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected]