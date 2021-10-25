2/44 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2/44 Myall St, Tea Gardens NSW 2324

Make an offer

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage

STEP through the front door and you’ll instantly be impressed by this home.

Only three years old, this townhouse exudes an ambient of space with a light and airy feel.

Private and secure, this single level home is well planned and immaculately presented.

The large open plan living space spills out onto the north facing outdoor deck that enjoys all day sun.

The modern kitchen has stone bench tops, plenty of cupboard space, gas cook-top, and there’s even a butler’s pantry.

The Master suite boasts a generous walk-in wardrobe as well as an en-suite bathroom; while the two other bedrooms can accommodate queen beds and also have built-in wardrobes.

The main bathroom boasts a deep luxurious bath to soak the tensions of the day away in.

Two additional bedrooms both have built-in wardrobes.

There are also multiple linen closets – giving more storage than most people will need.

This is one of just three homes in the complex, each being separated by their respective garages.

Number 2 has a buffer ensuring there is no residual traffic noise from the road.

Well positioned being a mere 600m (approx), level walk from the supermarket, medical centre and other shops; while in the other direction your are just 1km (approx) from the riverside cafes & restaurants – so leave the car parked in the garage and enjoy strolling around this beautiful environment.

The double garage has internal entry, and other extras include air conditioning, high ceilings, wide hallways, plenty of storage, internal laundry, ceiling fans, panel glide blinds, 3 in 1 tastic lights, floor to ceiling doors opening to the outdoors, instant hot water system.

This home is move-in ready and offers a low maintenance lifestyle.

Inspections are strictly by appointment.

Homes are selling quickly, don’t miss this one.

Contact Ivy Stevenson, Director / LREA / Auctioneer at CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.