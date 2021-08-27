2/50 James Small Drive, Korora is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2/50 James Small Drive, Korora

Price: $599,000

Located in the ever-popular residential suburb of Korora, this strata titled home is sure to suit that buyer after something a little different.

Sited at the rear of the allotment the home offers privacy from the street but opens out at the rear to a tranquil pond setting where you can watch the birdlife and water dragons laze.

The home itself has a great sized air-conditioned open plan living area, with kitchen and dining at one end and lounge area at the other.

The living area also opens out to an undercover entertaining deck at rear with water views over the pond which teems with wildlife.

The main bedroom is generously sized with large built in mirrored wardrobes and a large ensuite.

The other two bedrooms are at the opposite end of the home and both feature built in robes.

Car accommodation is a single lock up garage with drive through accessibility.

At present there is also a small shed at the rear of the drive-thru section, but this can be removed for full vehicular access to the backyard.

One of the huge drawcards for this property has to be the location however, with the ever popular and desirable Korora Primary School literally across the road.

There is a tenant currently in place until 17 November 2021 paying $410pw, who would certainly consider staying should that suit.

In the current market don’t ‘dilly dally’ because properties are selling fast.

Contact: Chris Hines, 0439 667 719, chris@unre.com.au.

Contact: Kim McGinty, 0432 953 796, kim@unre.com.au.