$2.5m Aldi Supermarket approved for Moonee Beach

NORTHERN Beaches residents will soon have another supermarket shopping option, with an Aldi supermarket approved for Moonee Market shopping centre.

A development application submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council by Moonee Market shopping centre owner Primewest on 15 April 2021 for the redevelopment of Moonee Market shopping centre at Moonee Beach, including alterations and additions for a new Aldi supermarket, was approved by Council on 23 August.



The redevelopment works are estimated to cost $2.5 million dollars, and have already commenced with the centre’s Best and Less store recently relocated outside of the centre to make room for the new Aldi supermarket which will be located at the site of the former Best and Less store and former Dollar Tree discount store and centre management office.

Construction of the Aldi supermarket will involve demolition of the existing centre management office and staircase access to the basement car park, the removal of eight basement car parks, consolidation of two retail tenancies and centre management office, internal fit out of the Aldi supermarket for offices, staff break room, amenities, warehouse and shop floor, and new external Aldi supermarket signage.

Moonee Marketplace already contains an existing Coles supermarket, including a Liquorland, as well as other specialty retail stores.

The Aldi supermarket will operate in accordance with the operating hours of the existing Coles supermarket from 7am to 9pm seven days a week.

Primewest stated that it was “excited about the prospect of the shopping centre’s continued revitalisation”.

The Moonee Beach Aldi will be the third Aldi supermarket in the Coffs Harbour region, joining Aldi Coffs Harbour and Aldi Toormina.

By Emma DARBIN