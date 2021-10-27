$2.8 Billion Spend Out Of COVID Boosting Tourism and Hospitality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATTEMPTING to lead NSW out of a COVID-affected economy, the state’s new Premier is splashing the cash for families.

Families, individuals and businesses across NSW will benefit from a targeted $2.8 billion package developed to accelerate recovery following the three month lockdown due to the Delta COVID-19 outbreak.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The NSW Government’s Economic Recovery Strategy released last week includes funding to stimulate economic activity in cities and regions with a strong focus on rebuilding and supporting businesses, helping the hip pocket and boosting jobs.

Premier Dominic Perrottet and Treasurer Matt Kean revealed that as part of the package, households of school-aged children in 2021 will receive $250 in vouchers to stimulate spending and economic activity.

“One of the biggest challenges for so many families during lockdowns was learning from home, and now as life returns to normal we want to encourage people to get out and boost economic activity,” Mr Perrottet said.

“In many senses this is a ‘Thank You’ that will go some small way towards helping family finances that took a big hit and at the same time supporting businesses and jobs.”

The $250 in vouchers will be available through Service NSW in early 2022.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the people of NSW had shown great strength and ingenuity throughout the pandemic, supported by more than $10 billion in NSW Government measures throughout the winter 2021 lockdown, and the latest package would position the State for a safe, robust and rapid recovery.

“This package will boost confidence, provide fresh opportunities and support NSW to return to a way of life we know and love,” Mr Kean said.

“But we don’t just want to recover what we lost, we want to bounce back better than ever – and this package lays the foundations to do exactly that.”

The NSW Government’s Economic Recovery Strategy includes $500 million to restore consumer and business confidence, including the expansion of Dine & Discover and Stay & Rediscover accommodation vouchers; these are aimed at boosting regional visitation and injecting cash into regions like Port Stephens.

There’s $250 million to support jobs and skills, including help for job seekers to retrain or upskill; $212.2 million to boost vital sectors, including additional funding for the performing arts sector, an Alfresco Restart Package, and support to bring our cities back to life; $200 million to boost regional NSW, including support for events, facilities and local infrastructure, and housing; and $75 million to boost communities across the state, including support for tourism, events, sport and recreation.

The strategy also assists those most impacted during lockdown including $739.3 million in household and social support, including housing support for vulnerable Aboriginal communities, expansion of solar rebates, support measures for victims of domestic and family violence, and vouchers to parents who have facilitated home learning for their children; $495 million in education support to address learning gaps for children in need and to help schools adapt to future possible learning disruptions; and $130 million for a mental health recovery package to provide immediate access to help for anyone whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24 Hour Economy Commissioner will take on the additional role of NSW COVID-19 Recovery Commissioner to oversee the implementation of the Economic Recovery Strategy.

For more information and to view the full strategy visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/economic-recovery-strategy.

By Marian SAMPSON