2 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

2 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville

Price: $939,000

Five bedrooms, two bathrooms, double garage

SELDOM do we come across a home of these proportions.

Designed with the family in mind this five-bedroom home offers space for every member of the family.

Built in 2008, so only fourteen years young, the home contains all of those little extras you could only dream about now with the present cost of building.

The kitchen is a chef’s delight with bench-space galore, four burner gas cooktop, blanco rangehood, Electrolux pyrolytic oven and Bosch dishwasher, along with a huge corner pantry for all of the supplies.

Living area abounds, with formal living at the front, informal at the rear, and another additional living area, designed for the kids, that accesses three of the bedrooms directly.

If three large living areas aren’t enough for you, there is even a huge, approved, covered outdoor entertaining area at the rear offering over 30 square metres of undercover fun.

It’s also the perfect spot to sit and watch the kids play in the level backyard.

The main bedroom is definitely suite sized with an extra-large walk-in robe, giving you that resort feeling whilst the ensuite ensures you never have to share the bathroom.

Bedrooms two, three and four, which run off the activity room are also generously sized with the added bonus of built-in robes.

The fifth bedroom/study is located off the entry foyer, making it perfect for either working from home, or visitors room.

Located in a popular residential enclave surrounded on three sides by National Park but less than 3km from the ever-desirable Sawtell Beach, it indeed offers the best of both worlds from beach to bush.

The family friendliness of the property continues with its close proximity to both primary and secondary schools, private and public and regional shopping centres all close by.

Certainly, one of those homes that ticks the boxes for the growing family, or the family that has outgrown its current lodgings.

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected].

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected].